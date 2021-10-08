“So excited!” – Newly appointed Newcastle director Amanda Staveley arrives for first work day following takeover confirmation (Video)
Published
For better or worse, the Newcastle takeover is now done, and the people now in charge at the club are starting a new project. Director Amanda Staveley is obviously excited. 🗣 “We are so grateful.” Newcastle director Amanda Staveley speaks upon arrival for her first day at St James’ Park pic.twitter.com/wzOrJkkiQc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) […]Full Article