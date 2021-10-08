LeSean McCoy discusses Jalen Hurts & Nick Sirianni’s impact on the Eagles, concerns about the Chiefs’ defense I THE HERD

LeSean "Shady" McCoy joins Colin Cowherd to share his point of view on each of his former teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. The two-time Super Bowl champion discusses Nick Sirianni as a young head coach and Hurts' progress so far. McCoy also previews the AFC Championship rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. He breaks down both teams' strengths and weaknesses, including his concerns about the Chiefs' defense.