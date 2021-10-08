White Sox score three runs in the fifth to take the lead
Published
Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, and Yasmani Grandal each drove in a run in the fifth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 4-2 lead over the Houston Astros.Full Article
Published
Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, and Yasmani Grandal each drove in a run in the fifth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 4-2 lead over the Houston Astros.Full Article
The Houston Astros scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead over the Chicago White Sox. Kyle Tucker drove in two..
The Houston Astros scored five runs in the seventh inning of their 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Carlos Correa drove in two..