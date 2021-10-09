Rowdy Tellez broke a 0-0 tie in the seventh inning with a monster two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS.Full Article
Rowdy Tellez crushes go-ahead two-run homer in Brewers' NLDS Game 1 win over Braves
