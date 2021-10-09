Tyson Fury is a fighting man, he’s at home in the ring and boxing is second nature to the WBC king – it’s an inbuilt advantage over rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder
Published
If you stood Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder next to one another in their ring gear, an outsider might never believe it’s Fury who has all the inbuilt advantages over his heavyweight rivals. He may be the tallest of the three, but even when fighting fit Fury sports a bulge around his midsection […]Full Article