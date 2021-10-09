F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Weather: dry/rain/dry 18.3°C Tarmac: dry/moist/dry 22°C Humidity: 80.9% Wind: 0.3 m/s W Pressure: 1004.6 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 102nd F1 pole position of his career during the Turkish Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P11, due to the 10 places grid penalty.....check out full post »