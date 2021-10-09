F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio Valtteri Bottas will start from pole in tomorrow 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was the quickest man during qualifying, but the British driver will start from P11 for.....check out full post »

