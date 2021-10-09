Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio Valtteri Bottas will start from pole in tomorrow 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was the quickest man during qualifying, but the British driver will start from P11 for.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
F1-Fansite
Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Weather: dry/rain/dry 18.3°C Tarmac: dry/moist/dry 22°C Humidity:..
