Southend United 0-4 Chesterfield: Southend fans hold up game with Ron Martin protest
Published
Southend fans run onto the pitch and delay their 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield as they protest against chairman Ron Martin.Full Article
Published
Southend fans run onto the pitch and delay their 4-0 home defeat by Chesterfield as they protest against chairman Ron Martin.Full Article
BBC Local News: Essex -- Boss Phil Brown says a "majority" of Southend fans seem to want chairman Ron Martin out, as protests..