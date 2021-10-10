San Diego State jumps out to early 7-0 lead against New Meixco after Greg Bell TD rush
San Diego State Aztec's RB Greg Bell rushed into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead against the New Mexico Lobos.
Greg Bell had 111 rushing yards and a touchdown, leading the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs to a 31-7 win over the New Mexico Lobos.
San Diego State's RB Chance Bell broke the plane as he dodged a tackle and rushed into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown..