Tyson Fury taunts Deontay Wilder’s watching coach while getting his hands wrapped before trilogy fight: ‘You missed the knuckle dusters last time’
Published
Tyson Fury made fun of Deontay Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas as his hands were wrapped for their trilogy fight. Last October, Wilder accused Fury of cheating in their rematch through a video and statement on social media, and then followed up with more outlandish claims in various interviews. In the video, Wilder alleged the Brit tampered with his […]Full Article