Racing: Draw crucial for The Chosen One in A$5 million Caulfield Cup

New Zealand Herald

Published

Tomorrow looms as D-Day for The Chosen One's chances in the A$5 million Caulfield Cup after a stunning lead-up performance on Saturday.The Cambridge entire flashed home late for second to Delphi in the Herbert Power Stakes, recording...

