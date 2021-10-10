Newcastle United target Albion manager Graham Potter to replace Steve Bruce after takeover
Published
NEWCASTLE United are reportedly targeting Graham Potter as Steve Bruce’s replacement following the takeover of the club.Full Article
Published
NEWCASTLE United are reportedly targeting Graham Potter as Steve Bruce’s replacement following the takeover of the club.Full Article
The Seagulls' boss is the latest in a string of managers to be linked with replacing Steve Bruce since the £300million takeover of..