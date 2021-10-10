Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ‘the best heavyweight of his generation’ after knockout of Deontay Wilder, and historic Las Vegas trilogy was ‘greatest heavyweight fight I’ve ever seen’
Boxing promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder was ‘the best live heavyweight fight’ he’d ever seen. The Gypsy King knocked out Wilder in Las Vegas in a historic heavyweight trilogy showdown on Saturday night. Despite eventually winning the fight, Fury was floored twice and looked in danger of losing the bout […]Full Article