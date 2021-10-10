Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email: 'National Football League, this hurts me'
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
ESPN analyst Randy Moss delivered a powerful condemnation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden over the recently unearthed..