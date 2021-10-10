Steve Bruce set for £8million pay off with Newcastle sacking ‘imminent’, as new owners plan to bring former RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick in as sporting director
Steve Bruce will reportedly receive a major £8million pay off if he is sacked by Newcastle’s new owners following the club’s takeover. According to The Telegraph, Bruce could even be axed before the Magpies’ next Premier League, as the club looks to get their new regime off to a good start. Newcastle are now 80 […]Full Article