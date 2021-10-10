France beat Spain to become second Nations League winners
Kylian Mbappe hit a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.Full Article
The technology will be the talk of the steamie again with Spain left furious after Mbappe seemed to score from an offside position.
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League.