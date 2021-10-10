Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff clash after disastrous late pit stop allowed Max Verstappen to extend his championship lead
Published
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have disagreed over a disastrous late pit stop that allowed Max Verstappen to increase his championship lead. Hamilton was one of a number of drivers who attempted to finish the race without stopping for fresh tyres, as the damp Istanbul Park circuit ripped apart the intermediate rubber. […]Full Article