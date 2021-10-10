France beats Spain to win Nations League
France won the Nations League on Sunday after coming from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe struck to claim the…Full Article
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe inspired France to come from behind once again and defeat Spain 2-1 in Sunday’s 2021 Nations..
The technology will be the talk of the steamie again with Spain left furious after Mbappe seemed to score from an offside position.