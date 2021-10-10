Arizona Cardinals win ugly vs. San Francisco 49ers to improve to 5-0
Published
The Cardinals offense, so powerful in the first month of the season, scored early and late, but not in between on Sunday.
Published
The Cardinals offense, so powerful in the first month of the season, scored early and late, but not in between on Sunday.
J.J. Watt spoke with FOX's Laura Okmin following the Arizona Cardinals' Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Hear J.J. detail..
If Jimmy Garoppolo can't play, the San Francisco 49ers will have to turn to rookie QB Trey Lance against the unbeaten Arizona..