Jon Gruden again says he's not a racist after Raiders loss
Published
Gruden apologized for his "insensitive remarks" when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.Full Article
Published
Gruden apologized for his "insensitive remarks" when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.Full Article
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a..
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire, after a racist email he sent in 2011 resurfaced. At the time he sent the..