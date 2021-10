Luis Enrique lauded Spain “pillar” Sergio Busquets after his exploits in the country’s trophy-less Nations League Finals campaign. Spain fell short in Sunday’s Nations League final, beaten 2-1 by reigning world champions France at San Siro in Milan. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe cancelled out Mikel Oyarzabal’s 64th-minute opener and while Spain were left emptyhanded, […]