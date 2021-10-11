Liverpool FC enter the race to sign 24-year-old FC Barcelona striker – report
Published
Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report in England. Website […]Full Article
Published
Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report in England. Website […]Full Article
The Reds and Man City have 'significant' interest in a striker, but they are now behind in the race to sign him, a report claims