Pulisic return, Kante dilemma - 3 ways Chelsea could line up without Romelu Lukaku vs Brentford

Pulisic return, Kante dilemma - 3 ways Chelsea could line up without Romelu Lukaku vs Brentford

Football.london

Published

Thomas Tuchel may have to do some tinkering if Romelu Lukaku's injury is serious enough to keep him out of Brentford vs Chelsea

Full Article