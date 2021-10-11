ALDS: White Sox Beat Astros in Game 3 to Stay Alive
Published
An emotional game staved off elimination for the White Sox, but not without some controversy in calls on the field and comments after the game.Full Article
Published
An emotional game staved off elimination for the White Sox, but not without some controversy in calls on the field and comments after the game.Full Article
Kyle Tucker belts a two-run home run to extend the Houston Astros' lead over the Chicago White Sox to 5-1 in Game 3 of the ALDS.
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are playing a best-of-five ALDS at Minute Maid...