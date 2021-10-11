Oct.11 - Ferrari may have strategically botched a push for the podium in Turkey, but team boss Mattia Binotto is happy nevertheless. That's because, with Charles Leclerc getting the 2022 engine update at Sochi and Carlos Sainz receiving the new parts in Istanbul, he thinks the Maranello team is finally catching up in terms of.....check out full post »Full Article
Ferrari team boss happy with new engine improvement
F1-Fansite0 shares 4 views
Related news coverage
Racing Lines: Whitmarsh is back where he belongs
Ex-McLaren boss returns to F1 with Aston Martin
We see it all the time in sport: returning to the scene of past glories..
Autocar