Post-Race Press Conference 2021 Turkish F1 GP

DRIVERS: 1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) & 3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard) Q: Valtteri Bottas, our race winner! Welcome back, we’ve been expecting you. Valtteri Bottas: Thank you. It’s been a while. It feels good. It’s nice. Q: Over a year since your last win. Now, it wasn’t dominant in.....check out full post »