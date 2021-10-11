IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni always helps me perform better, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni always helps me perform better, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Zee News

Published

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is second on the 'Orange Cap' list with 603 runs, anchored the chase against Delhi Capitals on Sunday with a 50-ball 70.

Full Article