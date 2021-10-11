Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois accuses UEFA and FIFA of ignoring player welfare to ‘line their pockets’ after ‘pointless’ Nations League third-place play-off with Italy
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hit out at UEFA and FIFA after his country's 2-1 defeat to Italy in the Nations League third-place play-off. Having described the match as 'pointless' beforehand, Courtois was part of a much-changed Belgium side which did not include Eden Hazard or Romelu Lukaku due to injury. Italy also made numerous changes