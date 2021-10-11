Arsenal plan surprise Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer with Mikel Arteta keen to bring former teammate back from Liverpool – on one condition
Published
Arsenal are considering a move to bring Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports. The midfielder has slumped down the pecking order at Anfield in a spell beset by injury troubles, and it’s claimed Mikel Arteta wants him to return to north London. Oxlade-Chamberlain burst onto the scene with Southampton […]Full Article