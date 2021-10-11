Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy refused bail for third time, with France international to remain in Merseyside prison ahead of trial for rape and sexual assault
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail ahead of his trial for rape and sexual assault. Mendy was denied bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a hearing at Chester Crown Court, having been in custody for around seven weeks. It was the third bail application Mendy had made. The 27-year-old, who was not […]Full Article