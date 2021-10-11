Nick Wright & Chris Broussard agree: Justin Herbert is a phenom I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports

Published

In this segment, Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which team has been the biggest eye opener in Week 5 of the NFL season. Chris Broussard breaks down why Justin Herbert and the Chargers have the most impressive resume in the AFC, and Justin Herbert has been sensational. Nick Wright agrees entirely, and breaks down why he thinks he's the second best quarterback in the AFC behind Patrick Mahomes.

