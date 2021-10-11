Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs’ loss to Bills: I’ve been worried about them since opening day; they’re in trouble I UNDISPUTED
In last night's weather-delayed rematch of the AFC Championship, Josh Allen scored four total touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdowns and had two picks as Kansas City fell to 2-3, still in last place in the AFC West. Shannon Sharpe, who picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, explains why he's about Mahomes and company.Full Article