Jorginho ‘could win Ballon d’Or’ as Danny Murphy backs Chelsea and Italy star to become first Premier League winner since Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United in 2008
Published
Danny Murphy reckons Jorginho has a great chance of winning the Ballon d’Or following his historic year with Chelsea and Italy. Jorginho has been absolutely brilliant in 2021, orchestrating Italy to a glorious triumph at Euro 2020 as well as winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Just last year, the 29-year-old’s career was […]Full Article