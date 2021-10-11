Premier League clubs ‘unhappy’ with Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover and demand ’emergency meeting’ with top-flight officials, but Simon Jordan tells them to ‘mind their own business’
Newcastle United’s takeover has reportedly been met with backlash from all other 19 Premier League clubs – but Simon Jordan insists that they should all ‘mind their own business’. The rest of the division is said to have demanded an emergency meeting with the top-flight, after uniting in opposition against the Saudi-led consortium that has […]Full Article