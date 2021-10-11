Germany first team to reach World Cup after beating North Macedonia
Published
Germany become the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.Full Article
Published
Germany become the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.Full Article
Chelsea's Kai Havertz sent Germany to the World Cup with a goal against North Macedonia on Monday night, and Blues fans are hoping..
Germany’s midfield partnership of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich is “one of the best duos in the world”, according to..