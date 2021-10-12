Ben Verlander previews ALDS game four of White Sox vs Astros | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander previews ALDS game four of White Sox vs Astros | Flippin' Bats

FOX Sports

Published

The Houston Astros have a 2-1 lead against the Chicago White Sox going into game four. Ben Verlander breaks down the biggest storylines and why he hopes the series goes to game five.

Full Article