Olivier Giroud admits he ‘found it harder’ to leave Chelsea than Arsenal and says he felt ‘frustrated’ by Stamford Bridge exit after his contribution to Champions League success
Published
Olivier Giroud has admitted he ‘found it harder’ to leave Chelsea than Arsenal following his brilliant success at Stamford Bridge but revealed how he was left ‘a little frustrated’ by his Blues exit. The France striker, who scored 39 goals in 119 appearance for the Blues, won the Champions League, Europa League and an FA […]Full Article