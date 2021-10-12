West Ham and Newcastle on alert over Jesse Lingard with Manchester United willing to accept ‘cut-price £15million transfer fee’ with contract running down
Manchester United are reportedly ready to listen to offers in the region of £15million for Jesse Lingard, putting West Ham and Newcastle on alert. Lingard flourished for West Ham on a six-month loan last season, scoring nine goals in 16 matches as the Hammers sealed qualification for the Europa League. The east London club wanted to sign him