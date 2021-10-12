Sources: Yankees leaning toward keeping Boone
While the situation is fluid, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems inclined to keep manager Aaron Boone, industry sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.Full Article
Aaron Boone, whose job security came into question after the Yankees finished third in the AL East and then lost to the Red Sox in..
The Yankees will not renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames and third base coach Phil Nevin, sources have confirmed to..