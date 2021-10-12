Paul Pogba proves Roy Keane and Graeme Souness wrong again with another stirring half-time dressing room speech, as Manchester United star helps inspire France’s Nations League final comeback
Paul Pogba has once again shattered perceptions about his off-field personality with a rousing half-time dressing room speech. Pogba was captured demanding more aggression from his teammates, after a drab scoreless first half in the Nations League final saw his France side dominated by Spain. An enthralling final half hour of the match saw France […]Full Article