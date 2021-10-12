The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen's Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, this Friday on a special two-and-a-half hour edition of Supersized SmackDown, airing at 8/7 C on FS1.Full Article
WWE SmackDown: Oct. 15, 2021
Brock Lesnar's return and Becky Lynch's battle with Sasha Banks highlight Supersized SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. 15, 2021
Brock Lesnar's return and Becky Lynch's battle with Sasha Banks highlight Supersized SmackDown: WWE Now, Oct. 15, 2021
Wrestling superstar Natalya talks about WWE return to Bakersfield
23ABC News | Bakersfield
The WWE is making its way back to Bakersfield bringing dozens of talented wrestlers to the stage. Former Smackdown women's champion..