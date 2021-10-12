“Lamar Jackson was sensational” — Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Raven’s overtime win vs. Colts in Week 5 I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens survived an overtime thriller last night as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25. Baltimore trailed by 19 points early on before rallying in the 4th quarter to force overtime, where Lamar threw the game-winning touchdown to Hollywood Brown. The former MVP finished with four passing touchdowns and a career-high 442 yards. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about Lamar Jackson's impressive comeback.