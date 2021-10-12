Skip Bayless reacts to Nets announcing that Kyrie Irving won’t play or practice until he’s a full participant I UNDISPUTED

Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks released a statement about Kyrie Irving's status with the organization, saying the team has decided the All-Star guard will not play or practice with the team until he can become a full participant. The statement continues to say quote: 'Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. Skip Bayless reacts to the breaking news and discuss what this means for the Nets and Irving's future in Brooklyn.