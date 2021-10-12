Edinson Cavani told to leave Manchester United in January as Gus Poyet insists Uruguay striker is victim of Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Edinson Cavani should try and leave Manchester United in January following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, insists ex-Uruguay star Gus Poyet. Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has seen Cavani's game time restricted to just 115 minutes of Premier League football so far this season. Not only did the five-time Ballon d'Or winner take the Uruguay