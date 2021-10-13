Will Smith two-run shot caps Dodgers' NLDS Game 4 win over Giants

Will Smith two-run shot caps Dodgers' NLDS Game 4 win over Giants

FOX Sports

Published

Will Smith put an exclamation point on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The two teams will now play in a winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 on Thursday.

Full Article