Will Smith put an exclamation point on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The two teams will now play in a winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 on Thursday.Full Article
Will Smith two-run shot caps Dodgers’ NLDS Game 4 win over Giants
