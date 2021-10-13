News24.com | SA's Kevin Anderson bows out at Indian Wells Masters
Published
South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson exited the Indian Wells Masters after a straight sets defeat to French veteran Gael Monfils.Full Article
Published
South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson exited the Indian Wells Masters after a straight sets defeat to French veteran Gael Monfils.Full Article
South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the third round at the Indian Wells Masters after a win over Italian 17th-seed Lorenzo..
South African Kevin Anderson advanced to the second round at Indian Wells after defeating Australian Jordan Thompson in straight..