Is Amanda Staveley the Newcastle Marina Granovskaia following £300 Million take over

Football.london

Published

OPINION: Let's celebrate the women in the business of football for once. They have come so far with Marina Granovskaia laying out a blueprint to success as she has become the most powerful woman in football in recent years. Amanda Staveley could follow in her footsteps as she becomes the new Newcastle Director.

