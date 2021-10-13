Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks reveals he has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma
Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma. The 24-year-old left the Dragons' international camp this week where he was medically assessed and the Cherries have confirmed he now 'undergo treatment next week after an initial positive prognosis.' Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018