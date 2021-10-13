Chris Broussard: Nets trading Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons would make Brooklyn "virtually unbeatable" I UNDISPUTED
With Kyrie Irving not joining the Brooklyn Nets until he is able to fully participate, many made the connection that the best solution could be a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons who wants out of Philly. But according to The Athletic, the 76ers have no interest in such a trade. Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss Kyrie's future in the NBA.Full Article